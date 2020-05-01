Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande Announce Collaborative Single “Stuck With U”

Longtime friends Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

Global pop stars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are teaming up for a new collaborative single called “Stuck With U”. It’s due out next Friday, May 8th.

Proceeds from the streams and sales of “Stuck With U” will benefit First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers, and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic.



The project isn’t the first time this pop pairing has worked together. Grande previously opened a couple of dates on Bieber’s “Believe Tour” in 2013, as well as joined him onstage for a collaborative rendition of “As Long As You Love Me” a few years later. The “7 Rings” singer also featured on a remix of the Biebs hit “What Do You Mean”.

Most recently, Bieber made a surprise appearance during Grande’s 2019 Coachella set. He later said that collaboration helped him decide to return to music following his mental health-related hiatus. “I seen the reaction of how people reacted when I went on the stage. Just kind of reminded me, ‘Oh, this is what I do. This is what I’m good at.’”

Grande has kept quite busy during quarantine: she performed a Broadway cover of “Still Hurting”, participated in Disney’s Singalong special, and even teased a new song. She’s next set to feature on Lady Gaga’s new album Chromatica, though its due date is still up in the air. As for Bieber, although his “Changes Tour” was postponed, he recently took part in the all-Canadian singalong of “Lean on Me”.