Ka

Brownsville, New York rapper Ka has released a new album called Descendants of Cain. It’s currently only available for digital purchase at his website, but will hit streaming services next week.

Descendants of Cain follows his 2018 record Orpheus vs. The Sirens and it’s his seventh studio album overall. Technically, though, this is the rapper’s first full-length under the name Ka since he released Honor Killed the Samurai in 2016, notes Pitchfork.



It will likely take multiple spins to catch on to everything Ka references on Descendants of Cain — an intentional move on his end. “Since I don’t depend on my music to eat, it’s given me the freedom to have fun and not expect anything from it,” he explains on his website. “I’m always surprised when people catch things I say in my songs. Almost everything I say has a double meaning and it’s why more than likely you won’t understand everything with just one listen. I craft my songs so that you pick up something new each time you hear it.”

In addition to self-producing most tracks himself, he also brought on Roc Marciano, Animoss, and Preservation for additional production. Other than that, the record seems to be a pretty solitary creation.

Check out the album artwork and the full tracklist below.

Descendants of Cain Artwork:

Descendants of Cain Tracklist:

01. Every Now and Then

02. Unto the Dust

03. Patron Saints

04. My Brother’s Keeper

05. Solitude of Enoch

06. The Eye of a Needle

07. P.R.A.Y.

08. Land of Nod

09. Sins of the Father

10. Old Justice

11. I Love (Mimi, Moms, Kev)