Keith Urban Performs Drive-In Concert, Exclusively for First Responders

Keith Urban performs first American drive-in concert, exclusively for first responders

Taking a page from those in Germany and Denmark, country music superstar Keith Urban performed one of America’s first pandemic-era drive-in concerts on Thursday. Even better, it was held exclusively for first responders.

The private, unannounced event took place just 45 minutes east of Nashville at the Stardust Drive-In Movie Theater. A resident of Music City, Urban played an hour-long set for a crowd comprised of more than 200 doctors, nurses, and other emergency medical employees from Vanderbilt University Medical Center. According to a press statement, there were nearly 125 parked vehicles in attendance, all safely spaced apart, and they each honked and flashed their lights throughout the show in support of Urban and each other’s brave work during this health crisis.



“I did this to say thanks to the healthcare workers who are putting their lives on the line for us every day,” the New Zealand-born musician said during the concert, where he performed fan favorites like “Wasted Time”. “And performing in this environment, with everyone in their cars at a safe distance from one another, seems like an amazing opportunity for everybody to just let go and have fun….and I’m a musician, I HAVE TO PLAY!”

The Grammy-winner added, “To all of you guys here tonight, for everything that you’ve done, and continue to do, to all of your families, we say thank you, this concert is for all of you.”

Below, check out video footage and photographs from Urban’s drive-in concert.

With traditional concerts and tours on hold until Fall 2021 “at the earliest,” artists have been experimenting with the drive-in experience format. Next month, electronic musician Marc Rebillet will embark on a drive-in concert tour, and DJ Carnage will stage America’s first drive-in music festival.