Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

KennyHoopla Releases New Single “plastic door//”: Stream

Taken from his forthcoming EP

by
on May 13, 2020, 1:17pm
0 comments
KennyHoopla plastic door new song new music EP artist
KennyHoopla

Genre-bending artist KennyHoopla is back with a new single called “plastic door//” via Mogul Vision/Arista Records. He’s also shared homemade music video to go along with it.

“plastic door//” is the second track we’ve heard from KennyHoopla’s upcoming EP, how will i rest in peace if I’m buried by a highway?//, which officially drops this Friday, May 15th. It follows “the world is flat and this is the edge//”. For such a short release, the EP is chalk-full of bangers, from indie pop swooners to disco-ready dances. There’s plenty to absorb, and thankfully you can get exclusive insight into KennyHoopla’s inspirations when he takes over the Consequence of Sound Instagram this Sunday.

Musically, “plastic door//” sees KennyHoopla digging into yet another sub-genre. This time, he blends mellow indie rock with a pop-punk song structure, the result of which sounds like if The xx covered a Good Charlotte song. In other words, “plastic door//” is hypnotic, soothing, and undeniably catchy.

Editors' Picks

In the song’s music video, directed by KennyHoopla himself, we see black-and-white scenes of a deserted town. KennyHoopla wanders around by himself, clawing his way through a fence, twirling through an empty parking lot, and bouncing on a basketball court. There’s no more urgent time to social distance than now, but we can’t help but wish we were there in person jamming with him. Watch it below.

Previous Story
Cro-Mags Unveil Video for “From the Grave” Featuring Motörhead’s Phil Campbell: Watch
Next Story
Tom Hardy’s Capone Is An Absolute Horror Show of Decaying Tropes and Hungry Ghosts: Review
No comments