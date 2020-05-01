Killswitch Engage Release Atonement II B-Sides for Charity: Stream

Killswitch Engage, photo by Amy Harris

Killswitch Engage are raising money for COVID-19 relief by unveiling a new collection of songs titled Atonement II B-Sides for Charity. The digital EP contains six new tracks that didn’t make the cut for the metal act’s 2019 album, Atonement.

Atonement II B-Sides for Charity is available today (May 1st) via Bandcamp, and will hit other digital service providers on May 8th. A total of six songs are included in the release.



All proceeds from the collection, which is being sold at a “pay what you want” price at Bandcamp, will benefit the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Killswitch Engage singer Jesse Leach explained the decision to issue the songs as a charity release in the following statement:

“These songs didn’t make the final cut for Atonement. Choosing which songs make an album remains a tough process for me. While the songs that made the most sense appear on the album, I’m still attached to every song I write. So, when the idea came up to put these B-Sides out and donate funds to a charity, I was relieved at the idea and the band unanimously agreed to the cause. I am proud these songs get to see a release, and to help others in the process is a huge bonus.”

These songs were written during a very difficult and uncertain time of my life. They are written with two perspectives: that of a struggling, angry, frustrated man having a crisis of faith, life, and love and a man finding the will and the strength to change perspective, try again, and to fight through it all. Although these songs may not have made the cut for the album, they are deeply meaningful songs that I believe in whole heartedly. Lyrically, they are some of my favorites that I have written. From the very personal ‘Hollow Convictions’, ‘No Devotion’, and ‘I Feel Alive Again’, to the battle cry songs of ‘Killing of Leviathan’, ‘Prophets of Treason’, and ‘The Great Beyond’, it tells the story of my journey and my view of the world around me.”

Big thanks to Metal Blade for partnering up with us on this! Also thank you to Center for Disaster Philanthropy for their amazing work! Lastly, thanks to all of you for purchasing the songs and contributing to helping those who are in desperate need during these uncertain times.”

Killswitch Engage were forced to postpone their spring North American tour after just a few shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. They hope to announce rescheduled dates soon.

Atonement II B-Sides for Charity can be streamed below. If you dig what you hear, head over to Bandcamp to purchase the collection for a good cause.

<a href="http://killswitchengage.bandcamp.com/album/atonement-ii-b-sides-for-charity">Atonement II B-Sides for Charity by Killswitch Engage</a>

Atonement II B-Sides for Charity Artwork:

Atonement II B-Sides for Charity Tracklist:

01. To The Great Beyond

02. Hollow Convictions

03. Killing of Leviathan

04. No Devotion

05. I Feel Alive Again

06. Prophets of Treason