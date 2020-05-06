Alison Mosshart on Writing Songs for Film and TV

Kyle Meredith With... Alison Mosshart

Alison Mosshart jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about her new solo single “Rise” from the Facebook Watch series Sacred Lies. The Kills vocalist goes on to discuss her fondness for writing for film and TV, working with Alain Johannes, her recent obsession with making her own videos, and the upcoming B-side to “Rise” called “It Ain’t Water”. Mosshart then goes further into the year to let us know about the Third Man Books re-release of Car Ma, its accompanying spoken word companion (“weird shit inspired by the book”), in addition to a small update on the next record from The Kills.

