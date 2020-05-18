Avril Lavigne on Battling Lyme Disease

Kyle Meredith With... Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss her new single “Warriors”. The Canadian-French pop star shares why she rewrote the anthem as a tribute to frontline workers, and how she’s able to keep anthem-sized ideas personal. She also retraces the journey behind her latest album, Head Above Water, which found her dealing with Lyme disease and nearly quitting music.

