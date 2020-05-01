Kyle Meredith With... Courtney Marie Andrews

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Courtney Marie Andrews speaks with Kyle Meredith about Old Flowers and how it documents the end of a nine-year relationship. The Arizona-born singer-songwriter talks about the album’s journey, exposure through vulnerability, taking inspiration from a Jack Gilbert poem, and how a bottle of wine can help you come up with a pretty great melody. Andrews also recalls her multiple duets with the late John Prine, the most recent of which was this past New Year’s Eve during her debut Grand Ole Opry appearance.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter