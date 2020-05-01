Menu
Tunein Player
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Courtney Marie Andrews Reflects on Her Duets with John Prine

Arizona singer-songwriter also unpacks her new album Old Flowers

by
on May 01, 2020, 4:30pm
0 comments
Kyle Meredith With... Courtney Marie Andrews
Kyle Meredith With... Courtney Marie Andrews

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Courtney Marie Andrews speaks with Kyle Meredith about Old Flowers and how it documents the end of a nine-year relationship. The Arizona-born singer-songwriter talks about the album’s journey, exposure through vulnerability, taking inspiration from a Jack Gilbert poem, and how a bottle of wine can help you come up with a pretty great melody. Andrews also recalls her multiple duets with the late John Prine, the most recent of which was this past New Year’s Eve during her debut Grand Ole Opry appearance.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

Previous Story
HBO Shares Teaser Trailer for Lovecraft Country From Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams: Watch
Next Story
Rage Against the Machine Postpone Reunion Tour Until 2021
No comments