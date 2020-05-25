Gerry Cinnamon on the Songwriting Influence of Insomnia, Neil Young, and Reservoir Dogs

Kyle Meredith With.. Gerry Cinnamon

Gerry Cinnamon calls up Kyle Meredith to discuss his sophomore LP, The Bonny. The Scottish singer-songwriter, who is seeing massive success in the UK, talks about what it’s like to achieve this kind of fame in his 30s, the DIY road that he follows, and how he sees songwriting as a lost art form. Cinnamon also goes on to talk about how Reservoir Dogs, Neil Young’s Powderfinger, and his bouts of insomnia have influenced his career and songs.

