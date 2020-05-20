Indigo Girls on the Opportunity of an Environmental Reset

Kyle Meredith With... Indigo Girls

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Amy Ray and Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls give Kyle Meredith a ring to discuss Look Long, their latest record that finds the folk rock duo reuniting with their lineup from ‘99’s Come On Now Social. Ray and Saliers discuss finding new sonic territory and how the lyrics take stock of their past. As social crusaders, both still find the activist fire burning strong and take a moment to speak about the environmental opportunity the world currently has with everyone staying at home.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter