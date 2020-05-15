Paul Banks on Muzz, Mental Health, and More Interpol

Kyle Meredith With... Paul Banks

Paul Banks calls up Kyle Meredith about his latest collaborative project Muzz. The Interpol frontman takes us through his history with his new bandmates and explains why trios seem to be his sweet spot these days. Of the lyrical content, we’re told many of the songs deal with mental health and its relationship with art, and were inspired by Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, and Neil Young. Finally, Banks says he wants to make another record with RZA and confirms more Interpol records in the future.

