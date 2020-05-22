STRFKR on Having Their Music Played in Space

Kyle Meredith With... STRFKR

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



STRFKR frontman Joshua Hodges speaks with Kyle Meredith about the group’s surprise new record, Future Past Life. The Portland-based singer-songwriter discusses how the record finds the band taking a more acoustic-led direction, the raw honesty in the lyrics, and the dark stories that make up the set. Hodges also talks about having an astronaut fan who took their music to space and how they repaid the favor with a few Easter eggs.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter