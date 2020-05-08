Tei Shi on What to Expect After “Die 4 Ur Love”

Kyle Meredith With... Tei Shi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Valerie Barbosa, aka Tei Shi, calls up Kyle Meredith to discuss her new single “Die 4 Ur Love” and her upcoming EP. The Columbian-Canadian singer talks about the difference in writing in Spanish vs. English, how this new set of songs came together in six days, and what to expect from the tracks we haven’t heard. She also discusses the mood during her last handful of pre-quarantine shows and the artistic chemistry she finds with collaborator Blood Orange.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter