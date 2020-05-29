The Sounds on the Influence of Blade Runner

Kyle Meredith With... The Sounds

Jesper Anderberg of The Sounds speaks with Kyle Meredith about the band’s first album in seven years, Things We Do For Love. Anderberg discusses the importance of taking a few years off to keep the band going, contending with fans’ expectations, and nursing their legacy. The guitarist/keyboardist also talks about how vibe plays a big part in their songwriting, citing the Blade Runner soundtrack as a favorite, and using darkness as a writing tool.

