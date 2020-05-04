Tori Amos on the Responsibility to Speak Out

Kyle Meredith With... Tori Amos

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Tori Amos speaks with Kyle Meredith about her new book, Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage. The second biography for the legendary singer-songwriter dives into her work amidst both collective and personal crises. Amos discusses her responsibility to speak out, how call-to-action songs come to fruition, and how her lyrics can be interpreted differently whether you’re reading or singing them. Amos also talks about having to completely rewrite much of the book after losing her mother last year, and how the pandemic has changed the direction of the album she’s currently working on.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter