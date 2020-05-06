Lady Gaga Announces New Release Date For Chromatica

Lady Gaga’s fifth studio album, Chromatica, was all set for an April 10th release before the coronavirus pandemic caused led to its postponement. Now, Gaga has announced that her new LP will instead arrive on May 29th.
The follow-up to 2016’s Joanne, Chromatica contains 16 tracks, including “Chromatica” parts I, II, and III. As fans learned when the tracklist leaked last month, it alsofeatures collaborations with Ariana Grande, the K-Pop group Blackpink, and Sir Elton John. Pre-orders have begun, and you can check out the artwork and official tracklist below.
Previously, Lady Gaga shared the lead single “Stupid Love”. In April, she curated the coronavirus relief special “One World: Together at Home”, and this June, she’ll join Barack and Michelle Obama in YouTube’s virtual graduation ceremony for the class of 2020.
Chromatica Artwork:
Chromatica Tracklist:
01. Chromatica I
02. Alice
03. Stupid Love
04. Rain On Me (feat. Ariana Grande)
05. Free Woman
06. Fun Tonight
07. Chromatica II
08. 911
09. Plastic Doll
10. Sour Candy (feat. Blackpink)
11. Enigma
12. Replay
13. Chromatica III
14. Sine From Above (feat. Elton John)
15. 1000 Doves
16. Babylon