Led Zeppelin’s Reunion Concert Film Celebration Day to Stream on YouTube

Celebration Day, the concert film capturing Led Zeppelin’s one-off reunion at London’s O2 Arena in 2007, will stream for free on YouTube this weekend.
The film will be available for 72 hours beginning Saturday, May 30th at 3:00 p.m. ET. Fans can tune in below via Led Zeppelin’s YouTube channel.
Led Zeppelin’s reunion, which doubled as a benefit concert for music executive Ahmet Ertegün, took place at London’s O2 Arena on December 10th, 2007. It marked the band’s first full-length performance in almost three decades, and their first time playing together since John Bonham’s death in 1980. For the show, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones were accompanied by Bonham’s son, Jason, on drums.
Celebration Day, which was released in 2012, captures Led Zeppelin’s 16-song, two-encore set in full. The setlist spanned selections from across their career, including “Good Times Bad Times”, “Black Dog”, “No Quarter”, “Dazed and Confused”, “Misty Mountain Top”, “Kashmir”, and “Whole Lotta Love”. Of particular note were the first-ever full live performances of “Ramble On” and “For Your Life”.
Celebration Day Tracklist:
01. Good Times Bad Times
02. Ramble On
03. Black Dog
04. In My Time Of Dying
05. For Your Life
06. Trampled Under Foot
07. Nobody’s Fault But Mine
08. No Quarter
09. Since I’ve Been Loving You
10. Dazed And Confused
11. Stairway To Heaven
12. The Song Remains The Same
13. Misty Mountain Hop
14. Kashmir
15. Whole Lotta Love
16. Rock And Roll