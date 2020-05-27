Led Zeppelin’s Reunion Concert Film Celebration Day to Stream on YouTube

Led Zeppelin in rehearsals (2007)

Celebration Day, the concert film capturing Led Zeppelin’s one-off reunion at London’s O2 Arena in 2007, will stream for free on YouTube this weekend.

The film will be available for 72 hours beginning Saturday, May 30th at 3:00 p.m. ET. Fans can tune in below via Led Zeppelin’s YouTube channel.



Led Zeppelin’s reunion, which doubled as a benefit concert for music executive Ahmet Ertegün, took place at London’s O2 Arena on December 10th, 2007. It marked the band’s first full-length performance in almost three decades, and their first time playing together since John Bonham’s death in 1980. For the show, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones were accompanied by Bonham’s son, Jason, on drums.

Celebration Day, which was released in 2012, captures Led Zeppelin’s 16-song, two-encore set in full. The setlist spanned selections from across their career, including “Good Times Bad Times”, “Black Dog”, “No Quarter”, “Dazed and Confused”, “Misty Mountain Top”, “Kashmir”, and “Whole Lotta Love”. Of particular note were the first-ever full live performances of “Ramble On” and “For Your Life”.

Celebration Day Tracklist:

01. Good Times Bad Times

02. Ramble On

03. Black Dog

04. In My Time Of Dying

05. For Your Life

06. Trampled Under Foot

07. Nobody’s Fault But Mine

08. No Quarter

09. Since I’ve Been Loving You

10. Dazed And Confused

11. Stairway To Heaven

12. The Song Remains The Same

13. Misty Mountain Hop

14. Kashmir

15. Whole Lotta Love

16. Rock And Roll