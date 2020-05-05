Liam Gallagher and Mark Lanegan Are Fighting on Twitter About Something That Happened 24 Years Ago

Liam Gallagher, photo by Nathan Dainty // Mark Lanegan, photo by Amy Harris

Liam Gallagher is in a Twitter fight with someone not named Noel. As Stereogum point outs, the Oasis singer currently finds himself in a tiff with another famous alt-rock singer, Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan, and it’s over something that literally happened 24 years ago.

In his new memoir, Sing Backwards And Weep, Lanegan reveals that Screaming Trees and Oasis were supposed to tour together in 1996, but that plan fell apart after Gallagher mocked the name of Lanegan’s band by calling them “Howling Branches”. In response, Lanegan told Gallagher to “Fuck off, you stupid fucking idiot.” They apparently then set a date and time to have an actual physical fight, but Gallagher “had quit and bailed before I could have a go at him… That phony motherfucker had pissed his pants and gone home to mama before I had a chance to blow this whole thing up myself,” Lanegan added.



Lanegan’s story eventually got back to Gallagher, who shared his side via Twitter: “Mark lannegn here’s how I saw it I asked you your bands name I was fucking around and called it something else you being an upiight junkie and not having a sense of humour got your little grungy knickers in a twist another bullshitter trying to sell a book LG x.”

Lanegan has since responded in kind, labeling Gallagher a “coke addict” who would be nowhere if not for his brother, Noel. “Coke addicts are junkies too you fucking tool, the stupidest kind,” Lanegan replied. “Still trying to make like you’re hard. i could have then and still could put serious hurt on you. leave it alone dickhead unless youre actually ready to finally step up.”

“Liam has never written a decent song by himself or wiith the teams of songwriters hired to do it for him. I would however gladly write with Noel, he was the one blessed with the talent, wit and brains in the family,” Lanegan went on to add.

Where’s that Celebrity Deathmatch reboot when you need it?

