Lil Dicky’s FXX Series Dave Renewed for Second Season

Lil Dicky (FX)

Lil Dicky’s surreal comedy series Dave has been renewed for a second season.

A fictionalized story based on Lil Dicky’s own life, the first season of Dave proved a hit for FX, as it surpassed Atlanta as the network’s most-watched comedy series with a per episode average of 5.32 million viewers.



No doubt bolstering Dave’s viewership was the slew of guest starts who appeared throughout the first season, including Justin Bieber, Young Thug, Gunna, YG, Marshmello, Macklemore, MadeinTYO, O.T. Genasis, Ninja, and Charlamagne tha God.

That’s not to discount Lil Dicky, a star in his own right, whose comedy-rap videos have amassed hundreds of millions of views on YouTube. The show’s season one cast also included “Pillow Talk” co-star Taylor Misiak, GaTa, Andrew Santino, Travis “Taco” Bennett (of Odd Future fame), and Christine Ko.

Lil Dicky celebrated the news on Instagram, writing, “Thank you for a record breaking rookie year. Season 2 mode activated.”