Lil Nas X, Kacey Musgraves Sing Classic Sesame Street Songs on The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Watch

The Jonas Brothers also join in to remind you to brush your teeth

by
on May 28, 2020, 11:10am
Lil Nas X and Kacey Musgraves on The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo

With the launch of HBO Max on Wednesday, the streamer debuted a number of new original series. Among them is the children’s answer to late night comedy programming, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo. Just like the Jimmy Fallons and Stephen Colberts of the world, the Muppet’s new show features musical guests, and the first three episodes see Lil Nas X, Kacey Musgraves, and The Jonas Brothers stopping by Sesame Street.

Each popular superstar tackle a different song from Sesame Street’s vast repertoire of kids’ classics. Lil Nas X actually gets to “la la la” right alongside Elmo for a smooth hip-hop take on “Elmo’s Song”, even switching up the lyrics at the end to “Lil Nas X’s song.” Musgraves, meanwhile, holds the stage alone backed by nothing but bubbles to sing an acoustic version of “Rubber Duckie”.

As for the Jo Bros, the trio take on a more modern tune, putting a sibling spin on the electro-pop banger “Brushy Brush”.

Thankfully, you don’t need to cut your way through the complicated tangle of HBO Go, HBO Now, and HBO Max to watch the performances, as they’ve all been loaded onto the Sesame Street YouTube page. Watch below.

