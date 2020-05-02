Lil Tjay Drops “Ice Cold” Verses About Quarantining on New Song: Stream

Lil Tjay

New York rapper Lil Tjay has returned with his first new solo single of the year. It’s called “Ice Cold” and it’s arrived with a new music video in tow, too.

Lil Tjay has helped re-popularize Auto-Tune in hip-hop with tracks like his Polo G collaboration “First Place” or his 2019 album True 2 Myself, and he doesn’t step away from the effect here either. As it turns out, he dropped “Ice Cold” as birthday gift to himself to celebrate turning 19 years old earlier this week.



“Ice Cold” is an of-the-moment single that’s as mellow as it is catchy. Over a straightforward beat, Lil Tjay sing-raps about losing his mind during the coronavirus pandemic and how exhausting it is experiencing the literal cold of a winter-like spring during the socially cold experience that is quarantining. Honestly, fair!

In the song’s music video, directed by David Wept, Lil Tjay can be seen wandering around New York City while bundled in a big yellow coat. Shots of him going stir-crazy in his apartment are juxtaposed with scenes of him exploring the city — graveyards, skyscrapers, empty streets — while staying safe in a face mask and social distancing. It’s a perfect correlation to everything he’s singing about. Watch it below.