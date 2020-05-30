Lil Wayne Releases Deluxe Edition of Funeral: Stream

Lil Wayne, photo by Ben Kaye

Without any advanced notice, Lil Wayne has delivered a deluxe edition of his latest album Funeral. The expanded version adds eight new tracks and includes collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, Tory Lanez, Doja Cat, Jessie Reyez, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The original version of Funeral was released in late January of this year and featured appearances from XXXTentacion, Big Sean, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, and more. In his review of the album, Christopher Thiessen credited Weezy for his “endless punchlines to punctuate his effortless flow,” adding that “he still has clear vision and awareness of his place in the hip-hop game.”



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Funeral Deluxe Tracklist:

01. Shimmy (feat. Doja Cat)

02. Help (feat. Tory Lanez)

03. Big Worm

04. Multiple Flows (with Lil Uzi Vert)

05. Happen To You

06. Russian Roulette (feat. Benny The Butcher and Conway the Machine)

07. Love You F*ck You (with Jessie Reyez)

08. All The Dogs

09. Funeral

10. Mahogany

11. Mama Mia

12. I Do It (feat. Big Sean, Lil Baby)

13. Dreams

14. Stop Playin With Me

15. Clap For Em

16. Bing James (feat. Jay Rock)

17. Not Me

18. Trust Nobody (feat. Adam Levine)

19. Know You Know (feat. 2 Chainz)

20. Wild Dogs

21. Harden

22. I Don’t Sleep (ft. Takeoff)

23. Sights And Silencers (feat. The Dream)

24. Ball Hard (feat. Lil Twist)

25. Bastard (Satan’s Kid)

26. Get Outta My Head (feat. XXXTentacion)

27. Piano Trap

28. Line Em Up

29. Darkside

30. Never Mind

31. T.O. (feat. O.T. Genasis)

32. Wayne’s World