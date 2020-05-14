Livestream Built to Spill’s Career-Spanning Set at Pickathon Music Festival

This week, Consequence of Sound is once again teaming up with Pickathon Music Festival to stream past festival performances. This week, we’ll be sharing sets from Built to Spill, Warpaint, and Joseph.
Today, you can revisit the 2018 set from indie rock godfathers Built to Spill. It’s streaming live on our Facebook page beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET.
On Saturday, we’ll be streaming Warpaint’s 2014 performance at Pickathon. On Sunday, you can catch Joseph’s 2015 performance. All the performances can be viewed on our Facebook page.
Proceeds from Pickathon’s “A Concert A Day” livestreaming series benefit MusiCares’ COVD-19 Relief Fund. Viewers can donate to the fund directly on Facebook.
Built to Spill Setlist:
Get a Life
In the Morning
Kicked It in the Sun
The Plan
Some Other Song
Virginia Reel Around the Fountain (The Halo Benders cover)
Time Trap
Else
Liar
Big Dipper
Randy Described Eternity
Car