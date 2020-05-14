Livestream Built to Spill’s Career-Spanning Set at Pickathon Music Festival

This week, Consequence of Sound is once again teaming up with Pickathon Music Festival to stream past festival performances. This week, we’ll be sharing sets from Built to Spill, Warpaint, and Joseph.

Today, you can revisit the 2018 set from indie rock godfathers Built to Spill. It’s streaming live on our Facebook page beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET.



On Saturday, we’ll be streaming Warpaint’s 2014 performance at Pickathon. On Sunday, you can catch Joseph’s 2015 performance. All the performances can be viewed on our Facebook page.

Proceeds from Pickathon’s “A Concert A Day” livestreaming series benefit MusiCares’ COVD-19 Relief Fund. Viewers can donate to the fund directly on Facebook.

Built to Spill Setlist:

Get a Life

In the Morning

Kicked It in the Sun

The Plan

Some Other Song

Virginia Reel Around the Fountain (The Halo Benders cover)

Time Trap

Else

Liar

Big Dipper

Randy Described Eternity

Car