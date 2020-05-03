Cage the Elephant's Nick Bockrath (photo by Philip Cosores), Kurt Vile (photo by Ben Kaye), and John Oates

Today is the final day of the Love From Philly virtual music festival. After celebrating various elements of Philadelphia’s vibrant music scene over the last two days, today’s livestream focuses on the City of Brotherly Love’s biggest names.

Schedule to appear Sunday, May 3rd are Kurt Vile, The War on Drugs, John Oates, Man Man, Dr. Dog’s Eric Slick, Cage the Elephant’s Nick Bockrath & Katie Schecter, Philadelphia Freeway, The Districts’ Robby Grote, G. Love, Mondo Cozmo, Low Cut Connie, Jeffrey Gaines, Lauren Hart, Res, Hoots & Hellmouth’s Sean Hoots, Dice Raw, and others.



Love From Philly has been encouraging viewers to donate to benefit 30amp Circuit, a non-profit promoting health and wellness for working musicians. 30amp will distribute proceeds via grants to artists impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Love From Philly at the festival’s website or Nugs, and donate to 30amp here.