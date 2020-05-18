Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, photo by Amy Harris

Lzzy Hale has painted a bleak present and future for music acts in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, remarking that “most of the bands you know and love won’t make it out of this.” The Halestorm singer-guitarist made the comments on Instagram while also warning her supporters that states are reopening prematurely.

Even though Halestorm have a strong following and several rock hits to their name, the financial and emotional hit of the pandemic is taking its toll on the band and its crew — as it is for most touring artists. In her Instagram note, Hale pointed out the “audacity of some people to assume that just because I’m someone of note, that I am not suffering because of all this.”



As a majority of the United States starts to reopen in varying phases, Lzzy proclaims, “Without a vaccine, this is like opening up a designated section of a public pool for pissing.”

Hale’s full post reads as follows:

“Hey all my freaks! I get why everyone is excited about some states reopening right now. In my opinion, without a vaccine, this is like opening up a designated section of a public pool for pissing. But ya know… you do you. I’m continuing to self quarantine, write an album and do my thing. But what I need to address tonight is the audacity of some people to assume that just because I’m someone of note, that I am not suffering because of all this. I spend most of my time, 90% of it, on tour, which is NOT a reality right now. My crew is suffering, the future is unknown, and most of the bands you know and love won’t make it out of this. So if you are able, please be smart. Don’t go out unless it’s necessary, and if you gotta, do curb side, wear a mask, wash/sanitize your hands. And let’s band together to end this shit! Click the link in my bio to help all the road crews without whom the rock show would not go on!”

It’s not exactly clear whether Lzzy means that “most of the bands” will no longer exist after this pandemic, or that they won’t come out of this without a significant setback. Either way, there’s no question that the pandemic is severely affecting artists and others in the music industry.

Mixed in among Lzzy’s sobering commentary is the fact that Halestorm are writing a new album. The forthcoming LP will be the follow-up to 2018’s Vicious, which earned the band a Grammy nomination for the single “Uncomfortable”.

