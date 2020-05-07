Macaulay Culkin to Have “Crazy, Erotic Sex” with Kathy Bates in American Horror Story

Macaulay Culkin and Kathy Bates

We knew Macaulay Culkin joining Season 10 of American Horror Story would lead to some weird plot twists, but we didn’t expect him having “crazy, erotic sex” with Kathy Bates to be one of them. According to show creator Ryan Murphy, that’s exactly what viewers should prepare for when they tune into the upcoming episodes.

The next season of the horror anthology show has already been written and cast. Unfortunately, production is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop Murphy from revealing some details in an interview with E! News. Murphy began by explaining why he cast Culkin in American Horror Story in the first place, citing a love of the actor’s work, both old and new.



“So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said ok,” said Murphy. “[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, ‘OK, here’s the pitch.’ And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.”

Murphy didn’t reveal who exactly Culkin’s character is or what to expect, but there’s a chance it will be a complex role considering why he was drawn to Culkin in the first place. “I think he’s fascinating and interesting, and I think he has a soul,” said Murphy. “There’s both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I’m attracted to.”

In addition to Culkin and Bates, Season 10 will also star AHS favorites like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, and Billie Lourd. Typically seasons premiere on FX in the fall, but the network’s release schedule may be delayed due to the ripple effect of quarantine regulations. After that, the show will continue on, as it’s already been renewed for three more seasons.