Madonna Says She Has Antibodies: “I’m Going to Breathe the COVID-19 Air”

Madonna Coronavirus Antibodies

Madonna is never one to shy away from controversy, and life in quarantine is no exception. Back in March, she called the coronavirus “the great equalizer,” and now she’s back with more questionable insights. In the latest entry of her series of “Quarantine Diary” videos, the blockbuster pop star says she’s tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

“I took a test the other day, and found out that I have the antibodies,” Madonna says from behind a typewriter, a running motif of her Madame X personality. “So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car, and I’m going to roll down the window, and I’m gonna breathe in … I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yep. I hope the sun is shining.”



In addition to being a relatively stupid plan — after all, there’s still no confirmation whether the antibodies offer full immunity — it’s also admittedly smug and somewhat pandering. In an ironic twist, she immediately goes on to say, “People don’t understand the importance of words, the power of words, that words are actions, and we can’t take them back.”

Yeah, no kidding Madge. To sign off, she added, “Here’s the good news. Tomorrow’s another day and I’m going to wake up and I’m going to feel differently. Start all over again.” Here’s hoping she sobered up this morning and opted not to go out for said drive without a mask. Or, at the very least, decided to keep the windows up.

To be fair, Madonna has certainly been more of a saint than a sinner these past few weeks. She’s donated millions of dollars through the ALL-IN campaign, and helped send 100,000 surgical masks to jails and prisons with the REFORM Alliance.

