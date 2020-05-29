Menu
Madonna Mocked Over George Floyd Tribute Video

The reactions are just as vicious as you expect them to be

by
on May 28, 2020, 11:32pm
Madonna, photo by Steven Klein

Madonna would be wise to skip Instagram once and awhile. On Thursday, the veteran pop icon shared a video of her 14-year-old son David Banda dancing to Michael Jackson’s oft-forgotten HIStory single “They Don’t Care About Us”.

The clip was meant to serve as a tribute to George Floyd, who was tragically killed by Minnesota police officers on Monday evening. In a caption, Madonna wrote, “Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America.”

Not surprisingly, the message arrived with a deafening thud across the Internet as thousands mocked the Material Girl for the performative post. Below, we’ve gathered a number of reactions, all of which illuminate the wise words of Dr. Alan Grant, who once said: “Some of the worst things imaginable have been done with the ‘best intentions.”

Alas, here’s the video in question…

 

