Madonna would be wise to skip Instagram once and awhile. On Thursday, the veteran pop icon shared a video of her 14-year-old son David Banda dancing to Michael Jackson’s oft-forgotten HIStory single “They Don’t Care About Us”.

The clip was meant to serve as a tribute to George Floyd, who was tragically killed by Minnesota police officers on Monday evening. In a caption, Madonna wrote, “Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America.”



Not surprisingly, the message arrived with a deafening thud across the Internet as thousands mocked the Material Girl for the performative post. Below, we’ve gathered a number of reactions, all of which illuminate the wise words of Dr. Alan Grant, who once said: “Some of the worst things imaginable have been done with the ‘best intentions.”

Alas, here’s the video in question…

When twitter saw Madonna son dancing pic.twitter.com/bFDjkSRFYK — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 29, 2020

Madonna is fucking weirdo , like wtf that video was going to help us do?? Thank you . Next bitch — CupcakKe (@CupcakKe_rapper) May 29, 2020

I regret finding out why #Madonna is trending right now. — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) May 29, 2020

Madonna showing the whole world her black son dancing pic.twitter.com/xSo5wxBJfg — Dre Hova 💎 (@1gvldendre) May 29, 2020

The unsung hero of the video of Madonna’s son is the dog. Even he’s looking like “what the entire f*ck??” #madonna pic.twitter.com/lNDYTGJ27R — Miss Valdosta Feed & Grain (@ValdostaMiss) May 29, 2020

Why am I on twitter at this late hour giggling #Madonna fuck my actual life…. pic.twitter.com/re83Jlm83E — Phiona Topacho (@PTupac) May 29, 2020