Margo Price Releases New Live Album Featuring Jack White & Sturgill Simpson: Stream

Margo Price's artwork for Perfectly Imperfect at The Ryman

Margo Price has released a new live album capturing her 2018 stand at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Entitled Perfectly Imperfect at The Ryman, the 11-track release features highlights from the three-night residency, including on-stage collaborations with Jack White, Sturgill Simpson, and Emmylou Harris.

“I am so excited that we are releasing it today,” Price said in a statement. “The recordings are rough and the performances are raw, but there was a magic there and the band was on fire. We played unreleased songs, alternative album versions and had lots of special guests. I hope it moves you.”



Available exclusively on Bandcamp, proceeds from Perfectly Imperfect at The Ryman will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Because of the pandemic, Price postponed the release of her new album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, which is now due out this summer. She previously previewed the Sturgill Simpson-produced album with the single “Twinkle Twinkle”.

Price also recently paid tribute to John Prine by performing a cover of “That’s the Way That the World Goes Round”.