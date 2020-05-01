Marissa Nadler Covers Metallica, King Crimson, Bob Dylan on New EP: Stream

Marissa Nadler

Marissa Nadler has released a new EP of covers featuring her own takes on Metallica, King Crimson, Bob Dylan, Townes Van Zandt, and more. It’s called Covers 3. Stream it below via Bandcamp.

Covers 3 is a six-song EP that includes five covers and “one little original number” called “Strange Days”. It follows Nadler’s 2018 album For My Crimes and her 2019 collaborative LP with Stephen Brodsky, Droneflower.



Nadler puts her own dark, acoustic spin on each cover song. Townes Van Zandt’s “My Proud Mountains” becomes a lonely country howl, Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” makes the most of eerie vocal reverbs, King Crimson’s “Moonchild” goes from prog sentimentality to ominous hooks real fast, and Bob Dylan’s “I Was Young When I Left Home” is a somewhat faithful lo-fi take, centered around bare guitar and some simple layered vocals.

There’s no better day to buy Covers 3, or the rest of Nadler’s catalog for that matter, than right now, May 1st. Bandcamp is waiving its cut of sales today, as well as on June 5th and July 3rd, so that artists can receive the full profits. It’s Bandcamp’s latest move to help musicians impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, following two very successful previous efforts.

<a href="http://marissanadler.bandcamp.com/album/covers-3-2">Covers 3 by marissa nadler</a>

Covers 3 Artwork:

Covers 3 Tracklist:

01. My proud mountains

02. Nothing Else Matters

03. I was young when I left home

04. Moonchild

05. All We Ever Got From Them Was Pain

06. strange days