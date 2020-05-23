Matthew McConaughey Delivers 110,000 Masks to Rural Hospitals in Texas

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey, via Facebook

Texas native Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves have delivered 110,000 medical masks to rural hospitals in the Lone Star State. The personal protective equipment was paid for by automobile company Lincoln, for whom McConaughey is a spokesperson.

The Oscar-winning actor made the announcement in a Facebook statement. He posted a photograph of a well-stocked pickup truck, almost overflowing with boxes labelled for Lincoln’s parent company Ford. He captioned the pic, “me and Camila Alves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas.”



The nationwide mask shortage has continued into May, with a recent Washington Post-Ipsos poll finding that two-thirds of health care workers report PPE shortages, with 80% having worn one mask for an entire shift, and 70% re-wearing the same mask more than once. McCounaghey and Alves’ deliveries will hopefully keep some frontline workers feeling alright, alright, alright.

This isn’t the first time McConaughey has volunteered his time during the coronavirus crisis. Last month, he called out bingo numbers for seniors stuck in quarantine. In less serious news, the veteran actor will be reuniting with True Blood creator Nic Pizzolatto for the new drama Redeemer. He recently starred as a marijuana kingpin in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen.

