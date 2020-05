Melissa Etheridge with son Beckett Cypher, photo via Reuters

Melissa Etheridge’s 21-year-old son, Beckett Cypher, has died.

Both Beckett and his sister, Bailey, were born to Etheridge’s former partner, Julie Cypher, via artificial insemination. David Crosby was later revealed to be the biological father of both children in a 2000 Rolling Stone cover story.



Etheridge announced the passing of Beckett on Wednesday afternoon via Twitter. A cause of death was not disclosed.