Meskerem Mees Is Not Your Average “Joe” on Her Debut Single: Stream

Meskerem Mees, photo by Patrick Blomme

You may not know Belgium-based singer-songwriter Meskerem Mees just yet, but she’s ready to charm you with a formal first impression. At least that’s the plan for her debut single, “Joe”, which she’s released today along with an accompanying music video.

Mees is a 20-year-old indie folk artist with Ethiopian roots. Armed with an acoustic guitar and a gentle, scratchy voice, she whisks up music akin to Joni Mitchell, Laura Marling, and Jade Bird in a modest but nurturing style. After stealing the spotlight at local live shows in Europe, she’s finally begun making moves to formally record and release her music.



That’s where “Joe” comes in. With a soothing, strolling guitar melody, Mees tells the story of a wandering man who won the protagonist over when she was just a teenager. The narrative is simple as is the music, but Mees has a natural allure, the result of which makes “Joe” sound like a secret Carla Bruni song.

In the music video, directed by Merel Matthys, Mees can be seen crawling throughout a city in search of someone. With a guitar strapped to her back, she sets off into the world, scaling through the woods, walking in parks, and climbing statues. It’s a straightforward black-and-white clip that matches the mood of the song and, presumably, Mees’ spirit. Watch it below, and stay tuned for more new music from her down the line.