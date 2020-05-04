MetallicaMondays: Watch Metallica’s 2016 “House of Vans” London Show in Full

Metallica, photo by Herring & Herring

Metallica are back with another concert stream, continuing their weekly #MetallicaMondays series. Today’s offering is of the band’s 2016 “House of Vans” gig in London.

The “House of Vans” show came on the same day (November 18th, 2016) that Metallica’s most recent album, Hardwired … To Self-Destruct, was released. The set featured 15 songs, including three from the new LP, among classics like “One”, “Master of Puppets”, and “Enter Sandman”.



Metallica announced the free streaming series after postponing or canceling their spring shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their South American outing with Greta Van Fleet was rescheduled to December, and headlining festival slots at Epicenter and Welcome to Rockville were canceled. Metallica were also slated to headline the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 17th, but that festival has since been canceled, as well.

As of now, the band’s only 2020 U.S. gig still scheduled is a headlining performance at the Aftershock Festival, taking place October 9th-11th in Sacramento, California.

In addition to providing fans with free concert streams, Metallica recently announced that they have pledged $350,000 to COVID-19 relief through their All Within My Hands Foundation.

On Friday, Metallica posted a socially distant rendition of “Blackened”, where each member performed from his own home. It marked the first time the band played publicly since James Hetfield’s rehab stint back in the fall.

Watch Metallica’s 2016’s “House of Vans” gig below beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on Monday (May 4th). The shows remain posted on Metallica’s YouTube and Facebook channels for one week, until the next one is uploaded.