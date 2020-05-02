Metallica Perform Socially Distant Rendition of “Blackened”: Watch

Metallica performing in quarantine, via YouTube: Metallica TV

The mighty Metallica aren’t letting the pandemic prevent them from performing for their fans, even if it means each member does so from his own home. The metal legends have just unveiled a socially distant version of their classic song “Blackened”.

In a new performance, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo rip through the … And Justice for All leadoff track. “Here’s a little something we cooked up over the last few days,” stated the band on its official website. “Hope you’re all safe & sound. Have a great weekend.”



The socially distant rendition of “Blackened” actually marks the first time the entire band has performed together publicly since Hetfield’s rehab stint last fall. The frontman had sought help for addiction, forcing Metallica to postpone their late 2019 tour of Australia. While the singer did perform solo at a February tribute to the late Eddie Money, he hadn’t rocked out publicly with his bandmates until now.

Hetfield’s voice sounds strong as he sings from his desk with an acoustic guitar in hand. The rest of the band is in full metal mode, with Ulrich behind a drum kit in his home studio; Hammett showing off some stage moves in front of some beautiful outdoor scenery; and Trujillo holding down the low-end in a room at his home.

While Metallica have been sidelined from touring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band has remained active in engaging with its fans. They launched the weekly #MetallicaMondays series, in which they stream past concerts in full every Monday on YouTube and Facebook. Additionally, SiriusXM has brought back its “Mandatory Metallica” channel, featuring concerts, DJ sessions by Ulrich, and more.

In a recent online chat session, Ulrich expressed confidence that Metallica can get together to write and record their follow-up to 2016’s Hardwired … To Self-Destruct if stay-at-home orders subside while the touring industry remains shut down.

Watch Metallica rock their quarantine version of “Blackened” below.