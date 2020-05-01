Menu
METZ Share Two New Songs “Acid” and “Slow Decay”: Stream

Steve Albini-produced tracks released as Bandcamp waives their cut for the day

on May 01, 2020, 1:12pm
METZ, photo by Philip Cosores

Today finds Bandcamp once again waiving its fees in an effort to support artists stripped of touring revenue in the age of COVID-19. To take advantage of the benefit holiday, many artists are releasing fresh material. METZ is among those capitalizing on the goodness by sharing a pair of songs, “Acid” and “Slow Decay”.

Both of the tracks are produced by Steve Albini, giving listeners a wall of heavy noise rock sludge. “Acid” is a relentless force of resistance, its cacophony of sound pressing back against defeat. In a description on Bandcamp, METZ says the cut “is about having a fresh perspective, a newly widened outlook on the world and one’s life. Being shaken awake from a malaise and realizing there is no time for petty bullshit. Love what you love, love who you love! Embrace it and don’t wait.”

“Slow Decay”, meanwhile, is a dizzying assault, guitars swarming around gun-shot drums. Hear both tracks below, and purchase them via Bandcamp.

METZ’s last full-length was 2017’s Strange Peace, and they dropped the rarities collection Automat last year.

