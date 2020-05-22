Migos Team with YoungBoy Never Broke Again on “Need It”: Stream

Youngboy Never Broke Again and Migos

The trap gods of Migos have teamed with YoungBoy Never Broke Again on their new single “Need It”.

The track is all about money — but as the title implies, it’s not about merely wanting cash, it’s about doing anything and everything to get it. The structure involves pairs of rappers trading bars, with most of the song given over to a lyrical tennis match between YoungBoy and Offset. “I said I need it!” YoungBoy sneers, and Offset hits the ball back in his court with, “This Draco undefeated!”



With those two on the first verse and chorus, Quavo and Takeoff are relegated to the second verse. That means every part of the song benefits from a high-energy tenor and a smooth-talking baritone, and that tried-and-true formula sure sounds easy on the ear. Listen to “Need It” below.

The collab is another feather in YoungBoy’s cap, as the YouTube king has topped the streamer’s charts for most of 2020 — until, that is, 6ix9ine was released from jail.

As for Migos, the new cut is business as usual. The trio have put out a steady stream of banging singles as of late. Earlier this month they dropped “Racks 2 Skinny” and the Cinco de May slapper “Taco Tuesday”. In February, they teamed up with Young Thug and Travis Scott for “Give No Fxk.”