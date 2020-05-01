The Beach Boys’ Mike Love and John Stamos Reunite For Super Lame Pandemic Anthem: Watch

Mike Love and the band

Nobody asked for it, but The Beach Boys’ Mike Love went ahead and wrote a peachy anthem for the pandemic. It’s called “This Too Shall Pass” and even features former Beach Boy John Stamos on drums. The song was recorded completely in isolation, and all royalties will go on to support Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

“A lifetime of performing to millions of people all over the world and suddenly everything came to a halt,” said Love in a press release. “I’ve lived through enough good times and bad to know that eventually, this too shall pass, and better days are yet to come. With today being May Day, new beginnings are around corner and as the lyrics of this song say, ‘we’ll get back to havin’ fun, fun, fun in the sun.'”



“I’m really proud of Mike for writing this song,” added John Stamos. “About three weeks into the pandemic, Mike, his wife Jacquelyne and I discussed out how to contribute to the crisis. I suggested he do a parody of one of his songs like Neil Diamond did with Sweet Caroline. He insisted on doing something original and then he started singing ‘This Too Shall Pass.’ I thought it was really special. At 79 years old, he could be on a boat counting his royalty checks on the way to Kokomo, but not Mike. He continues to challenge himself and care deeply about the world and the people in it. That’s why it was so important for him to do something new, and say something hopeful.”

It’s … a track, alright. Love, who was always a wave or two behind Brian Wilson when it comes to writing songs, couldn’t be more explicit in his lyrics as he sings: “Washing hands and wearing masks and it’s not even Halloween.” It’s also surprising that he goes on to suggest we “do what the doctors recommend” given his magnanimous support for our science-fearing Commander in Chief Donald Trump.

Charity is great and all, but couldn’t they have just donated some of their millions? Alas, the song’s available to stream and there’s also an accompanying music video, which admittedly gives us an excuse to gaze at the tall glass of Greek yogurt that is Stamos. Then again, even his sexy looks can’t stop us from cringing at the band’s performative nationalism about a minute and 20 seconds in. Have mercy, indeed.