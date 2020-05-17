Mike Patton Performs “Speak Spanish or Die” in Quarantine with Stormtroopers of Death: Watch

Mike Patton and Stormtroopers of Death, via YouTube

Faith No More singer Mike Patton has delivered a quarantine performance of “Speak Spanish or Die” with reunited members of Stormtroopers of Death (made up of current and former Anthrax members). The song is a lyrical reworking of title track from S.O.D.’s 1985 debut album, Speak English or Die.

Last month, the S.O.D. members — Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante and guitarist Scott Ian, along with former Anthrax bassist Dan Lilker — unveiled a quarantine performance of “March of the S.O.D.” It marked the first activity from the crossover thrash band since 2007.



Patton, meanwhile, had performed “Speak Spanish or Die” during the February run of reunion shows by Mr. Bungle, who featured Scott Ian in their live lineup for those gigs.

In the socially distant version of the track, Patton is seen with a bandana over most of his face, belting out the song as Benante, Ian, and Lilker each perform from their respective locales.

Just prior to the pandemic, the recent touring lineup of Mr. Bungle got together to record a new version of their 1986 demo The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny, along with a few never-before-released songs from that era, and a bevy of cover tunes. That lineup consists of original members Patton, Trey Spruance, and Trevor Dunn, along with Ian and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

In addition to “Speak Spanish or Die” and “March of the S.O.D”, the three S.O.D. members also recently unveiled a quarantine performance of “Chromatic Death”. Benante, in particular, has been very active during the pandemic, teaming up with other musicians on a Rush cover, a Billie Eilish playthrough, and more.

See the “Speak Spanish or Die” and “Chromatic Death” quarantine performances below.