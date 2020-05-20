Ministry Reschedule US Summer Tour for Spring 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Ministry, photo by Kevin RC Wilson

Ministry have postponed their summer “Industrial Strength Tour” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and have already rescheduled the shows for spring 2021. Original support acts KMFDM and Front Line Assembly will remain on the bill for the revised dates of the monthlong U.S. outing.

The tour, in which Ministry still plan to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1989 album The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste, will now kick off March 31st in Seattle and run through a May 1st show in San Francisco. The trek hits all the same cities and venues that were planned for this summer, and also adds an additional April 3rd date in Salt Lake City, Utah.



Tickets for the summer tour, which would have launched on July 1st, will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Exceptions are the Dallas show, for which fans will need to repurchase tickets since it was automatically refunded, and the newly added Salt Lake City gig (on sale date to be announced). There is also an option to obtain a full refund for those who can’t make the rescheduled shows.

Ministry recently treated fans to the new song “Alert Level” from their forthcoming 15th studio album. Frontman Al Jourgensen and company had originally planned to finish the LP in time for an Election Day release, but it is uncertain when the new album will arrive at this point.

See Ministry’s updated “Industrial Strength Tour” itinerary below.

Ministry 2021 US “Industrial Strength” Tour Dates with KMFDM and Front Line Assembly:

03/31 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

04/01 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/02 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre

04/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

04/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

04/09 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

04/11 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

04/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

04/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/15 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

04/16 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont

04/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

04/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

04/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/21 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

04/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/24 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

04/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

04/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

04/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/29 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

04/30 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

05/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre