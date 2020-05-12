Experts Recommend No Moshing or Crowdsurfing Once Concerts Return

Float Fest, photo by Katrina Barber

The coronavirus pandemic has temporarily changed the future of live music. Drive-in concerts are now a thing, as are drive-in raves, because experts predict shows won’t return until 2021. With prominent figures like Live Nation now planning to resume concerts at “full scale” next year, organizers at nonprofit Event Safety Alliance have drafted a new guide to keep concertgoers and venue employees safe. Unfortunately, it includes a temporary ban on moshing and crowdsurfing (via Alternative Press).

The Event Safety Alliance guide was created to help venues that plan to reopen eventually but want to do so safely. The suggestions within the document were written after staff members Steven Adelman and Jacob Worek spoke to over 400 promoters, caterers, Ticketmaster employees, and other workers who help run and operate general-admission events.



The 29-page document suggests no-brainer regulations — establishing firm sanitizing practices, outlining how to handle guest illnesses, taking care of the health of employees — as well as unexpected but logical regulations, such as staggering entry times into the venue, making merch purchasing contactless, and banning moshing and crowdsurfing outright.

“A few obvious changes will be necessary whenever GA events do reopen,” reads the guide. “Patrons cannot all stand at the front of the stage like they are accustomed; moshing and crowdsurfing are violations of social distancing per se and must be absolutely prohibited during this pandemic.” Find the complete PDF here.

Time will tell when, if at all, these regulations will be enforced at shows. Perhaps venue employees can try using the guide next week when Arkansas throws a socially distanced rock concert using “pod” seating, temperature checks, and an 80% attendance cut.