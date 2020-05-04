40th Anniversary of Ace of Spades to Be Celebrated on Motörhead Day (The 8th of May)

Motorhead's Lemmy Kilmister

The 40th anniversary of the classic Motörhead album Ace of Spades is being celebrated on its sound-alike day. The 8th of May (“The 8th of May!”) has been designated as Motörhead Day, and it promises new content, easter eggs, and merchandise for fans.

For Motörhead Day, a new lyric video will be unveiled for “Ace of Spades”, and fans will be able to customize their social media profile pics with filters of the band’s iconic Warpig mascot. Additionally, a limited edition Road Crew merchandise capsule will be made available at the band’s online shop, with proceeds going to benefit Live Nation’s Crew Nation Fund, which aids touring crews affected by the coronavirus pandemic.



Lastly, a Motörhead holiday wouldn’t be complete without a strong drink and some loud music. The band’s press release encourages you to raise a glass to Motörhead and the late Lemmy Kilmister, who passed away in 2015:

“Raise a toast to Motörhead! Fill a glass with your favorite libation and post your toast to Motörhead online with the hashtag #8thofmay. Jack and Coke optional! We’d hope you can join us as part of this celebration of all things Motörhead. Lockdown may be going on all around us but the world is ours and we were born to raise hell! We look forward to celebrating 40 years of lawn killing, bastard rock ‘n roll with you all!”

Ace of Spades came out in 1980 and became a guiding influence for the decade of rock ‘n roll that followed. The fast tempos, incendiary guitarwork, and Lemmy’s thunderous voice and bass lines would set the precedent for thrash and speed metal.

Particularly, the LP’s title track is one of the most recognizable songs in the canon of rock, making Motörhead and its admirable frontman, Lemmy, household names. The band was among the nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but didn’t make the cut of final inductees.

The lyric video for “Ace of Spades” will premiere on the band’s website on May 8th, and the merch capsule will be available via its webstore.