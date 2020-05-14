David Cross, "Weird Al" Yankovic, and Bob Odenkirk

As promised, Bob Odenkirk and David Cross reunited on Wednesday night for the Mr. Show Zoomtacular Annual Business Call Event for Charity. In addition to raising funds and eliciting some good ol’ fashioned yucks, the two strung together what has to be the most star-studded rendition of “Weird Al” Yankovic’s Michael Jackson parody “Eat It”.

Joining the two co-stars in the unexpected sing-along were Bryan Cranston, Sarah Silverman, a very bearded Jack Black, Patton Oswalt, Fred Armisen, Al Franken, Paul Scheer, Heidi Gardner, Rachel Bloom, Alison Pill, Amber Tamblyn, John Hodgman, Tony Hale, and Odenkirk’s Better Call Saul co-stars in Rhea Seehorn, Michael McKean, and Michael Mando. Of course, the legend himself “Weird Al” also tagged along.



Dubbed “We’re All In This Together”, the whole thing is a true Mr. Show subversion of that garish, star-studded cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine” from months ago (with a slight nod to Michael Jackson’s “We Are the World”). Naturally, it works like a charm, and it’s a joy seeing so many veterans in the same Zoom together. If anything, the rolodex of talent here only speaks to the multi-faceted careers of Bob and David.

Watch below, and remember, as Weird Al tweeted shortly after, “Truly there’s no problem that can’t be overcome when you get a bunch of celebrities together to sing something.”