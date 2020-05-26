What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2020

Space Jam (Warner Bros.)

Amazon Prime Video can get confusing. Like its global namesake, the streaming service is a digital jungle of titles. That’s why each month Consequence of Sound puts together a full list of new TV and film titles being dropped into the thick of it.

June 2020 is kind of meh. There aren’t many new titles, per se, though there are a number of sleazy and sticky popcorn classics. You know, like Hard Rain, or Double Jeopardy, or 2 Days in the Valley. All great trash to consume.



What’s more, those who miss Jordan following The Last Dance can check out Space Jam. Saturday Night Fever is worth a boogie. And there’s also not one, not two, but seven goddamn Leprechaun movies to binge.

Check out the entire list below and start stocking up on some snacks. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting Hulu, Disney Plus, and Netflix.

What’s Coming

Available June 1st

1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)

2 Days in the Valley (1996)

All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks (Prime Original)

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold (1987)

As Good As Dead (2010)

August Rush (2007)

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009)

Beer for My Horses (2008)

Beowulf (2007)

Black Widow (AKA: Before It Had a Name) (2005)

Blitz (2011)

Blood and Glory (2016)

Blue Like Jazz (2012)

Breakdown (1997)

Burnt Offerings (1976)

Cavedweller (2004)

Chinese Box (1997)

Clown at Midnight (1999)

Command Performance (2009)

Danger Zone (1996)

Day of the Dead (2008)

Dog Watch (1997)

Double Identity (2009)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Dreams and Memories of Where the Red Fern Grows (2018)

Drop Zone (1994)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Event Horizon (1997)

Flickers (1980)

Flood (2007)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Hans Christian Andersen: My Life as a Fairytale (2003)

Hard Rain (1998)

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)

House of D (2005)

I Am David (2004)

Ladies Man (2000)

Leprechaun (1993)

Leprechaun 2 (1994)

Leprechaun 3 (2001)

Leprechaun 4: In Space (2004)

Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (2000)

Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003)

Leprechaun: Origins (2014)

Mousehunt (1997)

Mutant Species (1995)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Nurse 3D (2014)

Panic (2000)

Rare Birds (2002)

Religulous (2008)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Ring of Fire (2012)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Serving Sara (2002)

Space Jam (1996)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Tamara (2006)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

The 4th Floor (1999)

The Age of Innocence (1993)

The Ant Bully (2006)

The Ashram (2018)

The Burbs (1989)

The Care Bears Movie (1985)

The Disaster Artist

The Eye 2 (2005)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Natural (1984)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

The Running Man (1987)

The Young Karl Marx (2017)

Tilt (2017)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Babylon 5 (Seasons 1–5)

The Closer (Seasons 1–7)

The Waltons (Seasons 1–9)

Wonder Wheel (Prime Original Movie)

Available June 3rd

Lady Bird

Max 2: White House Hero (2017)

Stargate (1994)

Available June 5th

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Available June 8th

Lost in Oz (Prime Original series), Season 1, Part 2

Available June 9th

Braven

Precious (2008)

Simon Says (2006)

Available June 15th

Goliath, Season 2

Available June 16th

Nostalgia (2018)

Transformers: The Last Knight

Available June 18th

Suits (Season 7)

Available June 26th

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (Prime Original series), Season 1, Part 2

Shutter Island (2009)

Available June 29th

A Very English Scandal (Prime Original series)

What’s coming to the other streaming services in June 2020:

What’s Coming to Netflix

What’s Coming to Disney Plus

What’s Coming to Hulu