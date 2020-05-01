New Music Friday: 6 Songs You Need to Hear

New Music Friday with C Trip A, Hey, Chels, Meryem Aboulouafa, and Aborted Tortoise

Each Friday, Consequence of Sound rounds up the most exciting new music to hit our inbox. Today, May 1st, brings fresh singles from the likes of C Trip A, Meryem Aboulouafa, The Kecks, Aborted Tortoise, Hey, Chels, and the Daughters of Reykjavik. Take a listen below, and keep track of all our favorite New Sounds via our exclusive Spotify Playlist.

C Trip A – “Thought Streams”





On June 26th, hip-hop/metal duo C Trip A will release their debut album, Ozzy Nights, through Translation Loss Records. The genre-bending Philly duo of Anthony Adams and Christian McKenna are joined on the LP by special guests in Colin Marston (Gorguts, Dysrhythmia) and Alap Momin (BKGD Audio, dälek).

As a first look, C Trip A are sharing “Thought Streams”, a single with a meandering flow that will certainly have listeners in a contemplative state. “The song is very meditative and just does its thing,” McKenna told PopMatters. “We really appreciate Liz Ndichu for doing some backups on this one. That girl can like really sing. I’m thrilled to be working with Anthony and for his openness, for starting this sonic adventure with me.”

Meryem Aboulouafa – “Évanouie”

Casablanca-based artist Meryem Aboulouafa is inching closer to the release of her debut album, Meryem, due out May 29th through Parisian label Animal63. The record was informed by her Moroccan heritage, and well as music legends from both England (The Beatles, Pink Floyd) and France (Edith Piaf).

For a taste of what’s to come, Aboulouafa is offering up a mellowed out yet dreamy French pop single called “Évanouie”. “This song was born from a great desire to explore the mysteries of a total lack of consciousness and its partial recovery,” she explained in a statement. “A consciousness that is sometimes so heavy that it vanishes to allow a deep sleep, with long breaths and the tension relief that usually follows great events, whether they are happy or sad.”

The Kecks – “Modern Girls”

German outfit The Kecks examine the intersection of identity, sexuality, and social media on their latest single “Modern Girls”. Packing in equal parts bite and melody, the garage rockers could be considered The Strokes of Hamburg.

“In a time when it’s easy to point fingers and laugh at the way society and culture are being twisted in the ‘Instagram Age’ we wanted to dive a little deeper and try to understand and sympathise with just how difficult it must be to grow up in the modern age,” the group said in a statement, “especially for girls with the constant pressure and complexities modern life brings with it.”

Aborted Tortoise – “Violent Consumers”

Quick-hitting punk rock is alive and well down under thanks to acts like Aborted Tortoise. Hailing from Perth, the band has released its latest EP, Scale Model Subsistence Vendor, through Goodbye Boozy Records.

Much like their 2019 effort, this collection consists of four songs that kick, rattle, and howl in seemingly the blink of an eye. In case you don’t have a few minutes to spare, consider first digging into single “Violent Consumers” for an immediate jolt of adrenaline.

Hey, Chels – “Crumbling”

It’s hard keeping track of time while in quarantine, but Hey, Chels are here to remind us that summer is indeed on the way.

The San Diego outfit has let loose Everything Goes, a rockin’ debut album best paired with an ocean breeze and a whole lot of sun. While all 10 tracks provide a solid listening experience, we suggest opening up the windows and starting with “Crumbling”.

The whole record is available for free on Bandcamp today. In a statement about the release, the band said, “Our reasoning is that we don’t feel right asking for money right now with the current state of everything. If you feel like helping the band out, share us with a friend, add us to a playlist, share us on your socials, we would very much appreciate it.”

Daughters of Reykjavik – “Thirsty Hoes”

If you’re feeling a little stir crazy cooped up indoors, Daughters of Reykjavik want you to know you’re not alone. Ahead of new album Soft Spot, the expansive Icelandic rap group is sharing its “Thirsty Hoes” music video today, which shows all nine members fully and hilariously embracing their own quarantine meltdowns. There are early moments of cool and coordinated dances and toasts, sure, but things get really strange really fast. Look out for the random Star Wars characters and a certain sweaty and scantily clad man.

Soft Spot is out May 29th and will be supported with an appearance at Iceland Airwaves in November.