What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2020

Each month, Consequence of Sound puts together a full list of new TV and film titles coming to Netflix. June 2020 brings all kinds of summery gems to mine, including the latest joint from director Spike Lee: Da 5 Bloods.

Binge-watchers should also make space in their queue for all three seasons of Bryan Fuller’s Hannibal, the fourth season of 13 Reasons Why, the return of Queer Eye, and the debut of Netflix’s new docuseries Lenox Hill.



For those looking for a few comfort watches, pop some popcorn for Lady Bird, The Disaster Artist, and The Help. Though, if you’re looking to fall off the couch laughing, Eric Andre has a special worth losing air over.

Check out the entire list below and start stocking up on some snacks. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to look out for our guides outlining everything that’s hitting Hulu, Disney Plus, and Amazon.

What’s Coming

Available June 1st

Cardcaptor Sakura—Season 1

Dear My Friends—Season 1

Juwanna Mann

My Shy Boss—Season 1

Priest

Revolutionary Love—Season 1

The Disaster Artist

The Healer

The Help

The Show

The Stolen

Available June 2nd

Fuller House—Season 5b – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

True: Rainbow Rescue – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Available June 3rd

Lady Bird

Killing Gunther

Spelling the Dream – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available June 4th

Baki—Season 2, Part 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Available June 5th

13 Reasons Why—Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Queer Eye—Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Available June 6th

The Night Clerk

Available June 7th

365 Days

Available June 8th

Before I Fall

Available June 10th

Lenox Hill—Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Available June 11th

Pose—Season 2

Available June 12th

Addicted to Life

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix original movie)

Don’t Crack Under Pressure

Don’t Crack Under Pressure II

Don’t Crack Under Pressure III

F is for Family—Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Jo Koy: In His Elements – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts—Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Magnetic

Pokemon: Journeys – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

The Woods—Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Available June 13th

Alexa & Katie—Season 3B – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

How to Get Away with Murder—Season 6

Available June 18th

A Whisker Away – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available June 19th

Father Soldier Son – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

One Way for Tomorrow – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available June 23rd

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix original movie)

Date Not Yet Announced

Dark—Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

The Politician—Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy—Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

What’s Leaving

Leaving June 1st

Cannabis

Gentlemen and Gangsters

Hotel Beau Sejour

Los 10 Anos de Peter Capusotto

Power Battle Watch Car

Leaving June 2nd

Bondi Rescue

Border Patrol

Botched Up Bodies

Bringing Sexy Back

Comedy Bang! Bang!

Court Justice

Diva Brides

Ghost Town Gold

Horror Homes

Kitten Rescuers

License to Drill: Louisiana

The Homecoming

Leaving June 10th



Mad Men

Leaving June 12th

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell

Leaving June 15th

YOM