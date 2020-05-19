What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2020

Each month, Consequence of Sound puts together a full list of new TV and film titles coming to Netflix. June 2020 brings all kinds of summery gems to mine, including the latest joint from director Spike Lee: Da 5 Bloods.
Binge-watchers should also make space in their queue for all three seasons of Bryan Fuller’s Hannibal, the fourth season of 13 Reasons Why, the return of Queer Eye, and the debut of Netflix’s new docuseries Lenox Hill.
For those looking for a few comfort watches, pop some popcorn for Lady Bird, The Disaster Artist, and The Help. Though, if you’re looking to fall off the couch laughing, Eric Andre has a special worth losing air over.
Check out the entire list below and start stocking up on some snacks. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to look out for our guides outlining everything that’s hitting Hulu, Disney Plus, and Amazon.
What’s Coming
Available June 1st
Cardcaptor Sakura—Season 1
Dear My Friends—Season 1
Juwanna Mann
My Shy Boss—Season 1
Priest
Revolutionary Love—Season 1
The Disaster Artist
The Healer
The Help
The Show
The Stolen
Available June 2nd
Fuller House—Season 5b – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
True: Rainbow Rescue – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Available June 3rd
Lady Bird
Killing Gunther
Spelling the Dream – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available June 4th
Baki—Season 2, Part 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Available June 5th
13 Reasons Why—Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Queer Eye—Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Available June 6th
The Night Clerk
Available June 7th
365 Days
Available June 8th
Before I Fall
Available June 10th
Lenox Hill—Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Available June 11th
Pose—Season 2
Available June 12th
Addicted to Life
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix original movie)
Don’t Crack Under Pressure
Don’t Crack Under Pressure II
Don’t Crack Under Pressure III
F is for Family—Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Jo Koy: In His Elements – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts—Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Magnetic
Pokemon: Journeys – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
The Woods—Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Available June 13th
Alexa & Katie—Season 3B – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
How to Get Away with Murder—Season 6
Available June 18th
A Whisker Away – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available June 19th
Father Soldier Son – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
One Way for Tomorrow – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available June 23rd
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix original movie)
Date Not Yet Announced
Dark—Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
The Politician—Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy—Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
What’s Leaving
Leaving June 1st
Cannabis
Gentlemen and Gangsters
Hotel Beau Sejour
Los 10 Anos de Peter Capusotto
Power Battle Watch Car
Leaving June 2nd
Bondi Rescue
Border Patrol
Botched Up Bodies
Bringing Sexy Back
Comedy Bang! Bang!
Court Justice
Diva Brides
Ghost Town Gold
Horror Homes
Kitten Rescuers
License to Drill: Louisiana
The Homecoming
Leaving June 10th
Mad Men
Leaving June 12th
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell
Leaving June 15th
YOM