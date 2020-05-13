New Order and Pet Shop Boys Postpone Co-Headlining Tour Due to Coronavirus

New Order (photo by Warren Jackson) and Pet Shop Boys

In response to the ongoing health crisis, New Order and Pet Shop Boys have decided to postpone their co-headlining tour.

Originally, the “Unity Tour” was supposed to see the two new wave groups trek across North America this September and October. Dates included stops in Toronto, New York, and Chicago, as well as Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Both acts were expected to play full sets, with the headliner alternating each evening.



According to a press statement, New Order and Pet Shop Boys are currently rescheduling the tour for September 2021 and the new itinerary will be unveiled “shortly.” Purchased tickets will “remain valid for the new dates but refunds will be available in due course.”

“Thank you for your understanding. Stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you in 2021,” the bands add.

Pet Shop Boys dropped a new album called Hotspot earlier this year. As for New Order, bassist Peter Hook (also of Joy Division) recently sat down for an interview with Consequence of Sound ahead of the 40th anniversary of Ian Curtis’ tragic passing.