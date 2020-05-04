New Season of Reno 911! Now Available on Quibi: Watch

Reno 911! (Quibi)

If you’re looking for an excuse to finally sign up Quibi, today brings a new season of Reno 911! exclusively on the mobile-first streaming platform.

The first three episodes — “Meet Jeffy”, “Concealed Carry Fashion Show”, and “TT’s Auntie’s Funeral” — are now available to stream. Nine more episodes will be released over the course of the week.



As previously reported, the new season — Reno 911!’s 7th overall and first in 11 years — brings together the entire creative team behind the beloved police comedy. Co-creators, writers, and series stars Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Thomas Lennon are back on the force, as are fellow cast members Niecy Nash, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe Lo Truglio, Mary Birdsong, and Wendi McLendon-Covey. You can also expect a number of guest appearances, including from Patton Oswalt, Michael Ian Black, and… “Weird Al” Yankovic as Ted Nugent.

To coincide with today’s launch, Quibi has unlocked another clip from the show. As it turns out, the force has never actually shot an unarmed white guy.

Quibi is currently offering a 14-day free trial, after which it’s available for $4.99 a month (with ads) or $7.00 (without ads).