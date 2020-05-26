What’s Coming to Shudder in June 2020

Scream, Queen! (Shudder)

Shudder is celebrating Pride in June 2020. Like Halfway to Halloween back in April, AMC’s horror streaming service has curated an incredible lineup for the month’s festivities, from originals to cult classics and everything in between.

Leading the pack is the Shudder Exclusive documentary Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street, which follows star Mark Patton as he recounts his harrowing experience on 1985’s A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge.



Other selections amidst their ensuing Queer Horror collections includes Alena, All Cheerleaders Die, Hellraiser, Knife + Heart, Lizzie, Lyle, Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama, Stranger by the Lake, and the list goes on.

There are also a number of original films premiering on the network, specifically the much-hyped festival favorite anthology film Scare Package, would-be SXSW 2020 Midnighter Yummy, and the Korean mystery thriller Warning: Do Not Play.

To top it all off, Rob Zombie’s House of 1,000 Corpses will open its doors again on the network, while Joe Bob Briggs will host three more double-features with The Last Drive-In to keep us entertained on Friday night.

Check out the entire list below and start stocking up on some tricks and treats. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting Amazon, Hulu, Disney Plus, and Netflix.

What’s Coming

Available June 1st

Blacula

Scream Blacula Scream

Sugar Hill

House of 1,000 Corpses

Available June 4th

Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street

Available June 5th

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, Episode 207

Available June 8th

Lyle

Available June 11th

Warning: Do Not Play

Available June 12th

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, Episode 208

Available June 15th

The Bone Box

Mausoleum

Available June 18th

Scare Package

Available June 19th

Etheria 2020 Shorts Program

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, Episode 209

Available June 22nd

Ghost Killers vs. Bloody Mary

Psychotic!

Available June 25th

Yummy

Available June 29th

Dig Two Graves