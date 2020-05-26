What’s Coming to Shudder in June 2020

Shudder is celebrating Pride in June 2020. Like Halfway to Halloween back in April, AMC’s horror streaming service has curated an incredible lineup for the month’s festivities, from originals to cult classics and everything in between.
Leading the pack is the Shudder Exclusive documentary Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street, which follows star Mark Patton as he recounts his harrowing experience on 1985’s A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge.
Other selections amidst their ensuing Queer Horror collections includes Alena, All Cheerleaders Die, Hellraiser, Knife + Heart, Lizzie, Lyle, Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama, Stranger by the Lake, and the list goes on.
There are also a number of original films premiering on the network, specifically the much-hyped festival favorite anthology film Scare Package, would-be SXSW 2020 Midnighter Yummy, and the Korean mystery thriller Warning: Do Not Play.
To top it all off, Rob Zombie’s House of 1,000 Corpses will open its doors again on the network, while Joe Bob Briggs will host three more double-features with The Last Drive-In to keep us entertained on Friday night.
Check out the entire list below and start stocking up on some tricks and treats. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting Amazon, Hulu, Disney Plus, and Netflix.
What’s Coming
Available June 1st
Blacula
Scream Blacula Scream
Sugar Hill
House of 1,000 Corpses
Available June 4th
Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street
Available June 5th
The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, Episode 207
Available June 8th
Lyle
Available June 11th
Warning: Do Not Play
Available June 12th
The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, Episode 208
Available June 15th
The Bone Box
Mausoleum
Available June 18th
Scare Package
Available June 19th
Etheria 2020 Shorts Program
The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, Episode 209
Available June 22nd
Ghost Killers vs. Bloody Mary
Psychotic!
Available June 25th
Yummy
Available June 29th
Dig Two Graves