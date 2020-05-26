What’s Coming to Hulu in June 2020

Crawl

June 2020 will see Hulu add a number of notable new films and TV shows. A few major highlights include Elisabeth Moss’ Shirley Jackson biopic Shirley, Tom Hanks’ Mr. Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and Florida’s biopic Crawl.

Viewers may also want to leave space in their queue for the series premiere of ABC’s The Best of the Bachelor, some much-needed Capitol Hill porn in Dave and The American President, in addition to last year’s genre candy in Charlie’s Angels and Child’s Play.



To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our guides outlining everything that's hitting Netflix and Disney Plus.

What’s Coming to Hulu June 2020

Available June 1st

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Match Game: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Children’s Hospital: Complete Series (Adult Swim)

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Adult Swim)

10 Year Plan (2014)

4th Man Out (2015)

Above & Beyond (2014)

Almost Adults (2016)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Constantine (2005)

Dave (1993)

Digging for Fire (2015)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

Happily N’Ever After (2007)

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2 (2011)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)

Kingpin (1996)

Losing Isaiah (1995)

Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mo’ Money (1992)

My Girl (1991)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

October Sky (1999)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Sex Drive (2008)

The American President (1995)

The Cookout (2004)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Scout (1994)

The Tuxedo (2002)

The Wood (1999)

The X-Files (1998)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Trade (2007)

Treading Water (2013)

True Romance (Director’s Cut) (1993)

Undertow (2004)

Up in the Air (2009)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)

Women and Sometimes Men (2017)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Zardoz (1974)

Available June 2nd

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

Available June 4th

Miss Snake Charmer (2020)

Available June 5th

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Shirley (2020)

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

Available June 6th

The Appearance (2018)

Available June 7th

Where’s Waldo?: Complete Season 1 (Dreamworks)

Available June 8th

My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

Radiant: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Available June 9th

The Best of The Bachelor: Series Premiere (ABC)

Available June 10th

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7 (OWN)

Available June 12th

Crossing Swords: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Don’t: Series Premiere (ABC)

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

Child’s Play (2019)

Awakenings (1990)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Available June 13th

Eye in the Skye (2015)

Dragonheart (1996)

Windtalkers (2002)

Available June 15th

Pan (2015)

Breakup at a Wedding (2013)

Dustwalker (2020)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

Available June 16th

Brockmire: Complete Season 4 (IFC)

Larry Crowne (2011)

Available June 17th

Nostalgia (2018)

Available June 18th

Buffaloed (2020)

Crawl (2019)

Available June 19th

Love Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Bean (1997)

Gigli (2003)

Hart’s War (2002)

La Bamba (1987)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Out of Sight (1998)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Zoom (2006)

Available June 21st

The Chi: Complete Season 3 (Showtime)

Available June 22nd

Clemency (2019)

XX (2017)

Available June 25th

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)

Charlie’s Angels (2019)

Available June 29th

Carrion (2020)

Available June 30th

The Gallows Act II (2019)

One For The Money (2012)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

6 Souls (2013)

That’s My Boy (2012)

What’s Leaving Hulu June 2020

Leaving June 30th

Aeon Flux (2005)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Blue City (1986)

Demolition Man (1993)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who (2008)

Dr. T. and the Women (2000)

Foxfire (1996)

Get Smart (2008)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

GoodFellas (1990)

Grown Ups (2010)

House of D (2005)

I Am Legend (2007)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

Let Me In (2010)

Monster House (2006)

Phone Booth (2003)

Repentance (2014)

Romancing the Stone (1984)

The Boost (1988)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Eternal (1998)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)

The Mexican (2001)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

